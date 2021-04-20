Grantham performer launches live talking events to encourage people to make positive changes

A Grantham-born performer has launched a virtual events business to inspire people to make positive changes in their lives.

Hattie Green (pictured), of Welby, near Grantham, launched Embrace Your Power two months ago and has already hosted two live talking events with expert speakers from around the world getting involved.

The 27-year-old said: “I was born and brought up in Grantham, before moving to London to continue my career as a professional performer. I moved back a couple of years ago and over the past few months have set up Embrace Your Power after needing a change of direction.”

Hattie Green. (46143276)

The business has since gone global with hundreds of followers worldwide.

Hattie added: “It’s designed to be a space for people to feel inspired and empowered through an events platform that brings together successful speakers and people from around the world that are experts in their field.

“It’s all based around mindset, personal growth, and tangible tips for people to take away and implement into their own lives immediately. In a world full of comparison, judgement, looking outside of ourselves for external validation and acting or making decisions based on what we think we ‘should’ be doing, this gives people back their spark.”

The next virtual event takes place on Friday, May 7, with £5 from every £15 ticket sale being donated to St Barnabas Hospice.

Hattie added: “St Barnabas is very close to my heart as they were incredible in caring for my dad in the last stages of his life.”

To find out more, visit: www.tinyurl.com/bw6uerk9