Grantham pet store raises thousands to support animals charities

Animal-loving staff and customers at a Grantham pet store have raised thousands of pounds for two animal charities this December.

Pet owners were able to visit Santa Claus at the Pets at Home store in Grantham’s Augustin Retail Park on Saturday as well as meet Robbie the life-sized dog who was dressed up.

Sales assistant Hannah Snow said: “The day went great and everyone loved seeing Santa, even the pets that came into store. All the money that we raised throughout December is going to RSPCA at Radcliffe and Support Adoption for Pets. All together we have made £3,000 for the two charities.”

Customers were able to purchase raffle tickets, reindeer food, dog treats and even donate to give a pet a dinner in a shelter on Christmas Day.

Hannah added: “We do always do very well with our Christmas Santa Paws fundraising.

“Our customers are very generous and our team really get behind it.”