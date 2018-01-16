Grantham pet store to host workshops on caring for wild birds

Animal-loving children can take part in a series of free wild bird workshops at Pets at Home this weekend to support the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

The pet store on Sankt Augustin Way will host the in-store My Pet Pals Wild Bird workshops to educate the next generation of animal lovers on how to care responsibly for their flying friends.

The workshops, which will be held tomorrow (Saturday) Sunday and next weekend, will cover how to help birds survive the colder months, what to feed them and how human behaviour can negatively affect the wildlife around us. There will also be fun games and activities to get everyone involved.

Children will also discover ways to attract certain species of birds to their gardens.

Store manager Vicky Martin said: “We are very excited about welcoming children to My Pet Pals Wild Bird workshops to support the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch. It’s a great way for children to learn about the importance of being responsible for the wildlife around them, whilst having fun at the same time. The workshops also provide a free way for children to learn about how to care for animals, even if they don’t have a pet themselves.”

After completing the workshops, each child will receive an A3 poster to help them identify the birds around where they live, activity sheets and stickers to take home. They can also send off for the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch pack, which encourages children to spot different bird breeds when out in the garden.”

Parents can book their child’s spot at petsathome.com/workshops