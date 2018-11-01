Grantham hospital campaigners send petition to minister
Health campaigners have sent a letter with 241 names to health minister Steve Barclay.
Melissa Darcey, co-founder of the Fighting4Life Lincolnshire group, says the letter to the minister concerns the overnight closure of Grantham Hospital’s A&E department.
She wants to know why Mr Barclay sent ‘undated’ letters to the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and its related Clincial Commissioning Group, when he demanded an update on the A&E overnight closure, and if such an update is due in December.
In her letter seeking ‘clarification’, Melissa Darcey also gives the minister ‘background’ on the closure issue.
She told the Journal it was ‘amazing’ 241 signed the letter. “Thank you to each and every one of you who have worked hard over the last few weeks to support this.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.