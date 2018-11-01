Health campaigners have sent a letter with 241 names to health minister Steve Barclay.

Melissa Darcey, co-founder of the Fighting4Life Lincolnshire group, says the letter to the minister concerns the overnight closure of Grantham Hospital’s A&E department.

She wants to know why Mr Barclay sent ‘undated’ letters to the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and its related Clincial Commissioning Group, when he demanded an update on the A&E overnight closure, and if such an update is due in December.

In her letter seeking ‘clarification’, Melissa Darcey also gives the minister ‘background’ on the closure issue.

She told the Journal it was ‘amazing’ 241 signed the letter. “Thank you to each and every one of you who have worked hard over the last few weeks to support this.”