As her new clinic in the Market Place opened its doors last week, Grantham physiotherapist Kristina Hammond promised all treats and no tricks at Lindpet House.

Kristina told the Journal: “Skeletons are only the bare bones of your body.

“It’s fit, flexible healthy muscles, ligaments, tendons, circulation and nerves that ensure your skeleton moves without fear of pain or damage.

“Ligaments stabilise and support the skeleton, muscles move it, the circulation feeds it and your nerves regulate it.

She continued: “It’s essential to not be ruled by your bones.

“You can’t change the effects sport, work and age have left on your skeleton and joint surfaces, but you can ensure your body starts working as best it possibly can, by treating the soft tissues till they are well and then keeping them well.”

Kristina previously ran the Physio from her home in Grantham’s Langdale Crescent but the business outgrew her home.

The qualified physiotherapist, who studied at Nottingham University, is a former head of physiotherapy for Rolls Royce.

She decided to launch her own physiotherapy business after taking maternity leave.

The Physio is a physiotherapy clinic, sports injury, rehabilitation and wellness clinic.

It offers a range of physiotherapy treatments, chiropractic and osteopathic techniques.

Its four therapists, including Kristina, offer acupuncture, Bowen therapy, sports massage, myofascial release therapy, reflexology and related services.

They will work from three treatment rooms, with space for classes and disabled access.

Kristina added making appointments need not be scary. “The Physio offers a free no obligation assessment where patients can discuss their aches and pains and seek specialist advice from experienced physiotherapists and find out how they can keep those bones under control.”