Grantham plan to build 100 houses on green pasture is thrown out

Controversial plans to build 100 houses off Harrowby Lane, Grantham, have been thrown out by councillors.

Grimsby-based Absolute Property Developments Ltd planned to build the homes on a sloping 4.77ha site east of Grantham currently used as paddock to graze livestock.

Councillors at the development management committee meeting on Tuesday heard how the site encroached on an important part of the “green rim” of hills and would harm the historic environment and the surrounding landcape for the nearby St Wulfram’s Church, Belton House and the Grade 11 listed Harrowby Hall and Archway. The site would be visible from the 18th century viewing platform on top of Belton House and would damage the rural approach to the building.

Several residents living adjacent to the proposed development, including Fifth Avenue and Kenilworth Road, raised concerns about the impact to wildlife, flood risks and road safety.

A resident living on Fifth Avenue said: “Water often comes down the hill in sheets, through the paving and into our property.”

He also feared it would have an impact on the wildlife, adding: “My property overlooks the pasture. I often see buzzards, red kites, foxes, rabbits and bats in the evening. It would be a great insult to Grantham to lose it.”

However the developers felt their scheme would help meet housing need.

They said: “Harrowby is an opportunity site. The issues raised are not uncommon for this type of development. The benefits to the public include a robust drainage system and much needed homes.”

But Coun Michael King concluded: “The pasture is the steepest and most important part of Grantham’s greenery and needs to be protected. It is unsustainable for development.”