Grantham plans submitted for fuel station and cafes on Harlaxton Road site

Plans have been revealed for a major new development on a landmark vacant site in Grantham.

A petrol station with convenience store, builder’s merchants and food outlets are included in the scheme, planned for the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road.

Artist's impression proposed devlopment Trent Road/ Harlaxton Road. Grantham

The proposals, costing £5m and providing around 75 jobs, are being considered by SKDC planning officials.

The land was previously earmarked for possible expansion by leading local business Grantham Engineering, which is based on a part of the site closer to the town centre.

The firm says it no longer needs the land for an extension, although the plans do include a new dispatch building and revised car parking for them.

Under the proposals, the development would be carried out in stages, beginning with the builder’s merchants, off Trent Road.

It is understood a firm of builder’s merchants has already agreed to move to the site, should the scheme get the go-ahead.

The petrol station, fronting Harlaxton Road, and cafe/restaurants would follow later, when a new access from Harlaxton Road would be built.

The plans have been submitted to the district council for full planning permission by Lincoln-based Globe Consultants.

The consultants say in a report the development aims to bring a long-standing vacant site into beneficial use, delivering a boost to the local economy and for employment.

It says the 1.8 hectare site, which is at present used only occasionally as the venue for a touring circus, has long been earmarked for the potential expansion of the engineering firm.

However, as working practices have changed it has become clear that not all of the land will be required for this.

The company does not believe the land is suitable for housing because it is so close to the engineering works.

The report adds improvements will be needed to allow access to the petrol station and proposed businesses along Harlaxton Road.

But this major investment is not necessary to support the builder’s merchants or the dispatch building, as these can be accessed from existing and proposed points on Harlaxton Road and Trent Road.

The report estimates the devlopment would directly employ 75 people, of which 37 would be new jobs.

The full application is for petrol filling station with 375sqm convenience store; builder’s merchants with 1,400sqm yard; drive through 200sqm coffee shop; two restaurants/takeaways of 170sqm and 185sqm; office 0f 180sqm; access roads from Trent Road and Harlaxton Road; landscaping and parking on the site for 133 vehicles; dispatch building of 57sqm for Grantham Engineering; and a revised car park layout for Grantham Engineering.