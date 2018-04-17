Grantham Police appeal for wanted woman

Have your say

Police in Grantham are appealing for the whereabouts of 31-year-old Terrie Diment who is wanted in connection with a burglary in Woodbrook, Grantham on 7 April in which a purse was stolen.

If you do know where she is, please contact Grantham Police on one of the following ways:

By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference number (18000156005) in the subject box.

Via their non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 18000156005.

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Reference: 18000156005