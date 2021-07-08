Police in Grantham made two arrests within 10 minutes of England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark last night (Wednesday).

Sergeant Dan McCormack of Grantham Police, took to social media to raise awareness of the 'fatal 4', the term the emergency services use to describe the four main causes of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

He tweeted: "Within 10 minutes of the football finishing we have two in custody in Grantham. One for failing to provide a specimen of breath and the other for driving whilst over the limit. #policing #fatal4."

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to just three football related incidents following England's win against Ukraine on Saturday– a drop of 50 from the last match played.