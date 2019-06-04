Grantham police officer praised for 'heartwarming' way he helped elderly lady

A Grantham police officer has received heaps of praise from the public for helping a missing 91-year-old woman who was struggling with mental health.

Sergeant Dan McCormack of Grantham, was sent to look for the woman after she went missing from Manchester Way in Grantham earlier this month.

A number of officers were deployed to the area before she was located on Warwick Close, Grantham, by Sergeant McCormack.

He said: “She was very upset so I calmed her by talking to her about the past. She was lovely. Her family then asked if we could take her to the care home on Castlegate, so we did.”

Sgt Dan McCormack escorted the 91 year old lady to her care home. (11063944)

He later tweeted: “Today I had the pleasure of meeting this lovely 91-year-old lady who had gone missing and was struggling with her mental health. After a 45-minute chat, she was taken to a care home and left with a cup of tea and a cake. There is no age limit for mental health issues #MentalHealth

AwarenessWeek.”

The tweet, which was posted during Mental Health Awareness Week, quickly attracted lots of online attention and was retweeted more than 250 times, ‘liked’ more than 2,500 times, and received 116 comments praising the sergeant for going ‘above and beyond’.

Others called the post ‘beautiful’ and ‘simply heartwarming’, with one person tweeting: “I want to know policing will still have this capacity and compassion when I’m that age.”

Another tweeted: “I lost my dad to dementia last year. I would like to think if he had gone off wandering that someone like this police officer would have got him home safe.”

Sergeant McCormack was overwhelmed by the reaction to his post.

He added: “Part of policing is about protecting vulnerable people. This is just one example of how that is done up and down the country by lots of officers.”