Grantham police officers visit school to help with exhibition

Pupils were thrilled when two police officers visited their exhibition about the first female police officer in the UK.

Youngsters in Year 1 at Little Gonerby Infant School in Grantham have been learning all about what it takes to be a hero.

They have explored both fictional and real life superheroes from the past including Edith Smith, who was the first female police officer to be given the power of arrest in 1915.

Jennifer Bailey , Kerrin Wilson , Jason Baxter with pupils at Little Gonerby Infant School. (23521329)

Assistant chief constable (ACC)Kerrin Wilson and Inspector Jason Baxter visited the school last Wednesday.

They also answered questions about Edith Smith and what it’s like to be in the police force. Year 1 teachers Jennifer Bayley and Tracy Marshall were delighted with their visit.

Jennifer said: “The children were thrilled to share their hard work. This has been a wonderful project and has encouraged children to believe in themselves and consider what skills and values are essential when helping others.”

The children’s work will go on display in Grantham Museum.

