Grantham police really are getting younger!

Yes, police officers really are getting younger.

Children at Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School have joined the Lincolnshire Police Mini Police scheme.

Headteacher Claire Stylianides says the school is taking part in a trial for the scheme that is being rolled out across the county.

The police used to have junior PCSOs but the new Mini Police scheme for

Years 4, 5 and 6, is ‘more involved.’

“The schools issue uniforms and work with the PCSO to deliver the Mini Police Programme. It helps deliver key messages to pupils from other pupils, things we all value, so we have a better, cohesive society.

“The Mini Police work with the children on promoting safe strategies, social responsibility and anti-bullying.”

The Mini Police don’t only represent the school, but also Lincolnshire Police, so to be chosen, would-be officers had to give a presentation to be elected.

Mrs Stylianides added: “The children had really researched it more, and made good choices. They are going to be working with the PCSO.

“They already have more responsible figures in the school, raising issues about leaves. I can see they are thinking about people’s safety and responsibility for the community.”

PCSO Jackie Fulker of Grantham Police said: “The children were all excellent and really keen to get involved with our Mini Police initiative. It was great to see them enjoy themselves and I’ll be going back into the school later this week to run an activity around keeping your property safe by marking it.”

Mini Police was launched last year thanks to £100,000 from the Voluntary Police Cadets and further support from Police and Crime Commissioner Marc

Jones.

The scheme aims to show how children can make a difference to their communities, while building trust and confidence in the police through the engagements.