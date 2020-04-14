Grantham police surprise birthday boy with visit
Published: 15:33, 14 April 2020
| Updated: 15:34, 14 April 2020
Police officers in Grantham surprised a five-year-old boy today by turning up outside his home to wish him a happy birthday.
The officers surprised the youngster called Lewis by decorating their patrol car with birthday banners and inviting him to pose alongside it for photos.
They tweeted: "Could you all join us in wishing Lewis a very happy birthday."
They added: "We would also to send anyone else who is celebrating a birthday today lots of birthday wishes."
Gallery1
Read moreGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies