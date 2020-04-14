Home   News   Article

Grantham police surprise birthday boy with visit

By Tracey Davies
Published: 15:33, 14 April 2020
 | Updated: 15:34, 14 April 2020

Police officers in Grantham surprised a five-year-old boy today by turning up outside his home to wish him a happy birthday.

The officers surprised the youngster called Lewis by decorating their patrol car with birthday banners and inviting him to pose alongside it for photos.

They tweeted: "Could you all join us in wishing Lewis a very happy birthday."

Police Officers visited Lewis to wish him a happy birthday. (33493960)
They added: "We would also to send anyone else who is celebrating a birthday today lots of birthday wishes."

Police Officers visited Lewis to wish him a happy birthday. (33493964)
