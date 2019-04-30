Grantham Post Office move signed and sealed, to be delivered in June
The Post Office has today (Tuesday) confirmed it will relocate its Grantham town centre branch to the WHSmith store.
What the Post Office says will be a "modern, open-plan branch" with additional opening hours, Grantham Post Office will open in the stationary retailer's High Street store on Thursday, June 13.
The current branch, on St Peter's Hill, will close at 5.30pm the day before.
The new branch will be operated by WHSmith, which has operated Post Office branches elsewhere for a number of years.
There will be three serving positions and two self-service kiosks. Services will be available from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday-Saturday and 10am to 2pm on Sundays.
The same range of products and services will be available, with the exception of a cash machine – although all Post Offices branches now offer customers access to their usual high street bank account, it said.
Post Office network and sales director Roger Gale said the change would "help to ensure the branch is commercially viable into the future and therefore protect Post Office services on which customers in the area depend".
He added: "The Post Office is committed to keeping our services at the heart of communities which we know is hugely important to people. This change means we can continue to do that, into the future. We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come."
