Grantham posties don fancy dress to raise money for NHS

By Tracey Davies
Published: 13:20, 28 April 2020
 | Updated: 13:22, 28 April 2020

Posties have been delivering plenty of smiles by completing their deliveries in fancy dress to raise money for the NHS.

More than 20 postal workers from Grantham took part in the fund-raiser on Saturday by dressing up in costume, including Batman, an astronaut, pirate, an angel and even a postbox.

The idea came from a postman in Nottingham after one of his colleagues was diagnosed with coronavirus.

