Grantham posties dress to impress to raise money for NHS

Posties in and around Grantham once again dressed up in fancy dress to raise vital funds for the NHS.

More than 20 postal workers from Grantham took part in the fund-raiser last Thursday and Saturday by dressing up in a variety of costumes, including Where’s Wally, Banana Man, a postbox and even a parcel.

It’s the second time the posties have donned fancy dress to fund-raise for the NHS Charities Together charity.