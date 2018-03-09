Grantham potholes film sparks widespread reaction

A Grantham councillor has taken to the streets armed with a camera to highlight the impact that potholes are having on the town’s road-users.

New Beacon Road has been blighted with potholes for years.

After becoming increasingly frustrated at having to dodge potholes while driving, South Kesteven District Councillor Ian Selby decided to film some of the biggest ones on New Beacon Road, which has been blighted with potholes for years.

Within hours of uploading the video on social media, it had quickly attracted attention from people all over the world, who were keen to share their pothole drama too.

Since Sunday, the video has generated over 32,000 views, been shared nearly 500 times and has amassed hundreds of comments.

Coun Selby said: “Lincolnshire roads are currently in an appalling state and in need of urgent repair, especially on New Beacon Road.”

Ian, who lives on Princess Drive, added: “I wanted to grab a video to serve as evidence of the state of the road. My constituent s and many other people have to use this road on a regular basis. What would happen if an ambulance gets damaged due to hitting a pothole? We can’t afford for one to be taken off the road while it is repaired.”

Following the growing resentment, Ian was invited to air his concerns on BBC Radio Lincolnshire on Tuesday morning with radio presenter Scott Dalton, who described Lincolnshire’s roads as an ‘assault course.’

Coun Selby said: “The roads in Grantham are an appalling state of affairs. People living here are absolutely fuming. I reported a pot hole back in January along with a few other members of the public I know who also reported it and still nothing has been done. We have had enough of our cars being damaged. Motorbikes and cyclists are particulary vulnerable. One of the biggest pot holes on New Beacon Road is in the middle of a school safety zone. It is a disgrace.

“Lincolnshire County Council, less of the excuses, pull your finger out and get it sorted before somebody gets seriously hurt. It’s an accident spot awaiting to happen.”

Executive member for highways, Coun Richard Davies was also invited on to the radio to face the backlash.

In a statement to the Grantham Journal, Coun Davies said: “The weather this winter has been a nightmare for the roads, and we are inevitably seeing more potholes than usual as a result.

“Our crews are currently repairing thousands of potholes every month, and we’ve also brought in three additional teams to help deal with the extra workload.

“We will be making repairs on New Beacon Road, and will also be dealing with potholes on Dysart Road, at the junction of London Road and Wharf Road, and many other locations in the town as well.

“In addition, we have resurfacing works planned for Avenue Road and Stonebridge Road later this year, along with some footway improvements in that area.

“Recently, we earmarked a further £3.3m to be invested in highways maintenance. Some of this is likely to be invested in additional surfacing and patching works, which will make the roads more resilient and less prone to potholes.

“While this extra money will make a difference, it is nowhere near the hundreds of millions of pounds that is needed to bring our roads up to the standard we’d like. That’s why we’re calling on the government for fairer funding for Lincolnshire. If councils here received the average funding for council areas in England, the region would benefit from £116 million of extra funding for services every year – some of which could be used towards highways repairs. That would make a massive difference.”

n Send us pictures and details of any potholes near you. Send them to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk