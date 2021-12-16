A Grantham primary school has performed their Nativity play for a live audience.

The play took place on Wednesday, December 15, and parents were able to come and watch the performance in person.

Pupils across all year groups took part in the play, acting out and singing the Nativity story.

Dudley House School pupils in their nativity play (53765070)

Headteacher of Dudley House School, Jenny Johnson, said: "It was wonderful that the whole school could perform the Christmas story in front of parents once again.

"From the youngest to the oldest the whole school took part, it was a mixture of singing and acting.

"It was lovely that the children got the chance to perform in front of an audience again."