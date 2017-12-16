Grantham Priory Ruskin Academy rated ‘Outstanding’

Grantham’s Priory Ruskin Academy has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by school inspectors Ofsted.

The top marks were also given for the effecttiveness of its leadership and management; quality of its teaching, learning and assessment; its personal behaviour and welfare, plus outcomes for pupils. It also was rated good for itts 16-19 study programmes.

Inspectors lauded it’s “ambitious culture”, “high quality teaching” and also disadvantaged pupils making strong progress. They praised its broad curriculum and rigorous systems for managing teacher perrformance. Pupil’s behaviour was also called “excellent because of the focus that all leaders place on ensuring the pupils respect each other.”

The academy, which teaches 1,300 aged 11-19 in Rushcliffe Road, was also praised for working well with other providers and its board challenging leaders to develop its curriculum. Attendence levels were also above national averages and students in sixth form also made above average progress.

Headteacher school Rachel Wyles said: “This is a wonderful accolade for the Academy and a real testament to all the staff, governors, students, parents and the Trust who have worked tirelessly for Ruskin. Our values are absolutely central to everything we do; excellent academic progress, engaging teaching and learning and an extensive, highly supportive pastoral system are a given.”

“Where Ruskin truly excels is in its genuine and manifest sense of family, the absolute belief each young person can reach their potential in all aspects of Academy life and a creative enthusiasm to innovate and inspire. To have this recognised by Ofsted is incredibly rewarding.”

She added the Ofsted report followed Ruskin and other Grantham schools doing well in exam league tables.