Grantham pub closes after police find it has broken Covid rules by serving after 10pm

A Grantham pub has been closed by its owners after it was found to be breaching Covid-19 rules by staying open after 10pm.

The Priory pub in Dysart Road has been voluntarily closed by the licence holder Ei Group following a police visit to the premises.

Sergeant Kimble Enderby, alcohol licensing team manager for Lincolnshire Police, said: "Grantham officers visited the pub at 10.35pm on Friday, October 2, and found that it was still open and trading. The front door was open, the lights were on and customers were sat inside drinking alcohol.

"Staff claimed they weren’t aware of the new closing time, despite it being in place for over a week. My team immediately contacted Ei Group, the pub company that controls the licence for this venue. After hearing what officers had encountered, they made the decision to immediately close the pub and remove the Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS). The Priory will remain closed whilst the company find a replacement DPS.

"By taking swift action to resolve the situation Ei Group has acted as a responsible licence holder and hopefully this case will act as a deterrent; opening beyond 10pm risks not being able to open at all.

"Officers from the Alcohol Licensing Team supported by local police are carrying out patrols county wide to ensure that the 10pm closure time and other vital coronavirus regulations are being adhered to by licensed premises. We visit premises where intelligence reports state they have been breaching the new regulations but will also carry out spot checks on pubs; checking they have table service, social distancing and other measures in place. Officers were doing a spot check when they found The Priory still open.

Sgt Enderby concluded: "Any licensed premises trading during the current pandemic must ensure that they operate lawfully and follow the Government guidance; it is in place to stop the spread of the virus and protect the public.

"Any licensed venue found to be breaching the regulations or operating unsafely will have robust action taken against them."