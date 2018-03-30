Grantham pub hosts NHS campaigner’s show tonight

Have your say

A show of stories, songs and memories by an NHS campaigner will take place this evening (Friday, March 30) in Grantham.

Steven Carne will deliver his show upstairs in the Sir Isaac Newton pub at 8pm.

He will talk, sing and shout about his years as a campaigner for the NHS. The evening is hosted in association with Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire.

A spokesman said: “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll probably swear a little bit, but you will leave wanting to do something!”

The evening is for over-14s.

This is a pay what you can event. Donations of between £5 and £10 would be appreciated.