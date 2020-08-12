Grantham pub shuts for good after 33 years

The owners of a Grantham pub, popular for its live music scene, have decided to close it for good after 33 years.

Brothers John and Neil Cockroft announced that The Castlegate will remain shut after it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message to customers the Cockrofts said: "Our journey has taken 33 years to complete and it's truly been a wild and wonderful ride.

The Castlegate pub in Grantham has closed for good. (40339818)

"We have enjoyed each and every step that you have all shared with us.

"The time is now right to hang up our pint glasses and call time on the bar.

"From the bottom of our hearts we thank you all."

The brothers took over the venue in 1987 when it was Friday's Winebar and turned it into Images before it became The Castlegate.

The pub became well known for lively weekends, with live music and rock DJ nights.

Many people, including band members, have taken to social media shocked and disappointed that the pub has closed.

Ashley Leeds said: "Terrible news. Loved playing in there With Spitting Feathers . Always a great crowd. Hope another venue crops up for the good people of Grantham."

And Grantham musician Michelle Pittam said: "Very sad, they supported young bands especially ours Naturally Sourced. We have had some great gigs, such a shame."

