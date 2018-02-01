Grantham pub to close for £225,000 revamp

Seven extra jobs are promised after a £225,000 revamp of The Goose in Grantham.

The pub will close on Monday and relaunch as The Old Bank on Thursday, February 22.

Owners, the Stonegate Pub Company. says the rebrand reflects the heritage of the former Barclays Bank and Guildhall on High Street.

Stonegate promises “the ultimate sports experience” with 16 TV screens showing Sky and BT Sports, plus pay-per-view events, including the March 31 Anthony Joshua heavyweight boxing match. There will also be two pool tables and darts, whilst the sports table service means no goal will ever be missed, because customers will be able to book booths with screens.

Manager Kerrianne Eveleigh said: “We are going to wow our existing customers with all the traditional values, but be completely modernised after our transformation.”

A grand relaunch weekend will showcase a renewed feature on the big night out both Fridays and Saturdays with resident DJ Andrew delivering all-night party music from 9pm. There will also be three craft beers, six cask ales, two-for-one cocktails and 25 gins.

Opening from 8am Saturday and 9am every other day, food will also be a focus with many pub favourites on offer.