The meeting of Full Council tomorrow (Thursday September 27 2018) will be the last council meeting to be held in the Council Chamber until the public realm works are complete.

South Kesteven District Council’s Civic Suite on St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, will be closed as part of the £1.6m work to regenerate part of Grantham’s town centre and connect the new five-screen cinema to the town’s leisure and cultural quarter which already includes Grantham Museum and Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre.

The first meetings to be affected will be:

• The Cabinet meeting on Thursday October 4 2018 at 2pm - this will now be held in Shekinah room in the Jubilee Church Life Centre, London Road, Grantham.

• The Alcohol, Entertainment and Late Night Refreshment Licensing Committee on Friday 5 October 2018 at 10am will be held in the Newton Room in Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre, St. Peter's Hill, Grantham.

• The Licensing Committee on Friday October 5 2018 is at 10.30am in the Newton Room in Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre, St. Peter's Hill, Grantham.

The public realm work includes the demolition of part of the council offices that link to the Civic Suite to create a new courtyard and walkway to ensure the cinema complex is brought into the heart of Grantham town centre. The redevelopment will also create new restaurants opening up into the new courtyard.

SKDC Deputy Leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said: “There will be noise and disruption while the public realm works are ongoing particularly when the demolition works are taking place. There will also be a temporary loss of services to the Civic Suite to allow the works to go ahead.

“To minimise the disruption to our meetings and our decision making processes it is necessary for us to move all council meetings to alternative venues until the public realm works are complete next spring.

“We would encourage people to check the website before travelling to any meetings to ensure they are going to the right venue and we will be using twitter, Facebook and our local media to help spread the word to ensure people know where each meeting is going to be.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused but we strongly believe these public realm works are vital to the future development of our town centre. Not only are we creating a new square for people to enjoy and two new restaurants to boost our evening and weekend economy but we are also sending a strong message to investors that Grantham is very much open for business.

“It is just the first step towards our wider vision to revitalise and regenerate Grantham and to put our historic town on the map as a destination of choice for people to spend their leisure time, for businesses to come and invest and a place where people want to live, work and socialise.”