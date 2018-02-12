Grantham pupils dress up for maths-inspired fund-raising day

Staff and pupils at Cliffedale Primary School took part in a maths-inspired fund-raising day to raise money for the NSPCC.

They joined other schools earlier across the UK to take part in the NSPCC Maths Day earlier this month, to boost funds for the charity as well as promoting numeracy.

Maths lead Victoria Marshall said: “We managed to raise £230 in donations. Everyone in the school got involved by dressing up in number-inspired outfits and taking part in a range of maths activities throughout the day.

“Years 5 and 6 enjoyed making flatbread by measuring out the ingredients they would need. Years 3 and 4 enjoyed problem solving all day. Early years practised counting activities based around their car topic and Year 1 and 2 enjoyed making maths games throughout the day.”

