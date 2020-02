Pupils at Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham, discussed religion, philosophy and ethics, while tucking into fish and chips on Friday.

Father Jonnie, the academy's chaplain, hosted the session dubbed 'FRYday' to encourage an open discussion about religion in a relaxed environment.

It is open to pupils of all ages across the school.

Pupils tucked into fish and chips on Friday. (28353900)

