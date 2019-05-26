Grantham pupils enjoy tales around new storytelling chair

A hand-made storytelling chair is the latest addition to a wildlife area at Belmont Primary School.

Friends of Belmont School (FOBS) are developing the wildlife area to be used as a place of reflection, adventure, fun and fulfilment. The bespoke designed chair is surrounded by a rustic woodland setting.

FOBS would like to hear from businesses or individuals that can offer support including landscaping materials, plants, decorative or sensory items and educational games.