Grantham pupils fundraise for Grenfell

Students at Walton Girls’ High School have helped raise thousands of pounds for a London school affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Along with other students from across the Diverse Academies Learning Partnership, they helped raise £3,000 for Holland Park School, which has the tower block within its catchment area.

The fire, which police believe started in a fridge, broke out in June at the 24-storey Grenfell Tower block of public housing flats in North Kensington, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in West London, causing 71 deaths and over 70 injuries.

Students at Walton held a series of fundraising events to raise the funds including bake sales, non-uniform days and sports challenges before a group of student ambassadors from Walton Girls’ travelled to London in November to present a cheque to students at Holland Park.

During their visit, they spent time with their Holland Park peers, enjoyed a tour of the school, observed lessons and shared lunch together.

Student Aimee Dilkes said: “It was a really humbling experience to be able to talk to the students who are the same age as me but who have lost so much. I’m just pleased that we could make a bit of a difference.”

The money raised will enable Holland Park to put the funds to good use, by deciding where they are best needed to support students and staff who were affected by the disaster.

Walton Girls’ Science teacher Shilpa Manjunath accompanied the students on their visit.

She said: “It was a real privilege for the students to be invited to Holland Park. We were delighted to present a cheque for a substantial amount of money raised for victims of the Grenfell fire. The school and pupils were extremely hospitable and represented true courage and inspiration to us all with their impeccable and warm nature, at what are still very sad and distressing times for them.”

The Diverse Academies Learning Partnership is a multi-academy trust that runs 14 academies across Nottinghamshire with Walton being the only one based in Lincolnshire.