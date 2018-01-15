Grantham pupils get creative for hospital display

Two more Grantham schools have helped to brighten up the front of a disused part of Grantham Hospital.

Artwork by children at Ambergate (GANF) and Ropsley Primary School are the latest colourful contributions to the hospital artwork project, which has been hung on fencing which cordons off the old hospital at the front of the site on Manthorpe Road.

Jody Clark (right) with Ropsley headteacher Ann Cook.

The building is derelict and could be demolished to make way for another development, although the United Lincolnshire Hospitals (ULHT) NHS trust says there are no plans for the site yet.

Jody Clark, of campaign group Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, came up with the idea to brighten up the area.

She said: “We want to thank all the children and staff at GANF Ambergate and Ropsley for their beautiful pictures. The fence is sporting quite a gallery now, so we hope everyone enjoys looking at them when they visit the hospital.”

Pupils at Ingoldsby Primary, Woodlands Nursery and Sandon school have also provided artwork.

Children from Ambergate Sports College created colourful bunting to brighten up the area.

Jody added: “If anybody wants to contribute artwork they should email jodyclark@hotmail.co.uk or dizzynett@yahoo.com and we will collect it.”