Grantham pupils meet ‘inspirational’ paralympic star

Students from Walton Girls High School had the chance to meet two time Paralympian athlete, Sam Ruddock, as he delivered a special assembly at the academy last Thursday.

Sam, who has cerebral palsy and competed as part of Team GB at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics, gave a motivational talk about his life and career and encouraged the Year 9 and 10 students to “bring the best of your efforts, to get through barriers and obstacles in life.”

The visit was organised by Lincolnshire-based Inspire+, an independent sports charity, which aims to improve the lives of young people through sport and active lifestyles.

Sam Ruddock is also an ambassador for the Youth Sports Trust, and delivers inspirational sessions for young people in schools across the entire UK.

For more information, visit: www.inspireplus.org.uk

For further information about Walton Girls’ High School, visit: www.walton-ac.org.uk