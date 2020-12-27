Grantham pupils raise £500 for hospice from Rudy's Run

One of the highlights for pupils at Cliffedale Primary School this year was raising hundreds of pounds for St Barnabas Hospice, after taking part in its Rudy’s Run fund-raiser.

Donning reindeer antlers and red noses, the children ran and pranced to raise the cash.

A school spokesperson said: “I just want to say a ‘mahoosive’ thank you to all of our kind parents who made such generous donations to Rudy’s Run on behalf ofSt Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice. We smashed our target and raised a whopping £500.”

Cliffedale Primary School children take part in Rudy's Run for St Barnabas Hospice. (43663417)

Pupils also made Christmas cards for hospital patients this year and enjoyed a Christingle, took part in the Advent trail organised by St Wulfram’s churchand enjoyed a visit by Santa.