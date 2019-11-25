Grantham pupils send greetings around the world

Pupils at a Grantham primary school have been sending greetings to people all over the world to mark World Hello Day last week.

Each year group at at Bluecoat Meres Primary Academy tweeted a photo of themselves with the word hello written in different languages.

A spokesperson at the school said: “Our tweet has now been retweeted many times, reaching over 10,000 people in the world. It’s really about celebrating international languages. We have 13 different languages within our primary school alone. That’s terrific.”

People around the world use the occasion of World Hello Day as an opportunity to express their concern for world peace. Beginning with a simple greeting on World Hello Day, their activities send a message to leaders, encouraging them to use communication rather than force to settle conflicts.

In its first year, World Hello Day gained the support of 15 countries. It is also supported by hundred of authors, entertainers and world leaders.

