Home   News   Article

Grantham pupils send greetings around the world

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:32, 25 November 2019
 | Updated: 15:19, 25 November 2019

Pupils at a Grantham primary school have been sending greetings to people all over the world to mark World Hello Day last week.

Each year group at at Bluecoat Meres Primary Academy tweeted a photo of themselves with the word hello written in different languages.

A spokesperson at the school said: “Our tweet has now been retweeted many times, reaching over 10,000 people in the world. It’s really about celebrating international languages. We have 13 different languages within our primary school alone. That’s terrific.”

Year 1. (22495038)
Year 1. (22495038)

People around the world use the occasion of World Hello Day as an opportunity to express their concern for world peace. Beginning with a simple greeting on World Hello Day, their activities send a message to leaders, encouraging them to use communication rather than force to settle conflicts.

Year 2. (22495028)
Year 2. (22495028)

In its first year, World Hello Day gained the support of 15 countries. It is also supported by hundred of authors, entertainers and world leaders.

Reception. (22495052)
Reception. (22495052)

Gallery1

Year 2. (22495034)Year 3. (22495019)Year 3. (22495017)Year 4. (22495015)Year 5. (22495007)Year 6. (22494994)
Read more
EducationGrantham
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE