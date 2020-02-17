Grantham pupils travel back in time for theatrical workshops

Youngsters at Poplar Farm Primary School, in Grantham, brought to life ‘The Great Fire of London’, in a series of theatrical workshops last week.

Pupils in Reception and Year 1 welcomed Nottingham-based theatrical group Partake History, to school on Friday, where co-founder Steven Adby led the interactive workshops throughout the day.

Steven took the group back in time to 1666 to explore the era before the plague struck.

Pupils at Poplar Farm School explored The Great Fire of London. (28587127)

Thomas Farriner, the baker who famously fell asleep whilst working, was also introduced.

Pupils created the path of the fire with ribbons before exploring how firefighters attempted to put out the rapidly spreading fire. As the flames continued to spread, pupils then pretended to row away from the burning city.

The one-hour workshops proved a hit with the youngsters, with one commenting: “I had great fun. I really liked making the flames with the ribbons.

“It was like we were really at Pudding Lane.”

Read more EducationGrantham