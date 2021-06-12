Grantham rail passengers consulted on major timetable changes planned by LNER for next year

A rail service has begun an eight-week public consultation to seek views on its plans for significant changes to its timetable.

The consultation is being undertaken by London North Eastern Railway (LNER) which runs services on the East Coast Main Line between London and Scotland through Grantham. The changes are due to start from May 2022.

The timetable will see five LNER trains per hour into and out of London King’s Cross increase to six, enabling the introduction of new, faster services throughout the day. It says there will be 39 additional LNER services per weekday and many more at the weekend.

LNER plans major changes to its timetable next year. Photo: LNER (48104723)

London to Edinburgh services will be around 15 minutes faster with up to 1,500 more seats per day, each way; and London to Newcastle services will be around 10 minutes faster, with up to 7,500 more seats per day, each way.

The proposed May 2022 timetable has been developed by Network Rail with all train and freight operators on the East Coast Main Line. It has involved balancing long-distance, high-speed, regional and local services, alongside the needs of the rail freight sector.

The public consultation is open now until August 5, 2021.

A dedicated website – www.lner.co.uk/Timetable2022 – where people are able to find lots of information explaining the improvements proposed, including what the changes mean for each station that LNER serves. The website includes a simple survey for people to give their views.

David Horne, LNER managing director, said: “Our new consultation gives us the opportunity to hear the views of our customers and communities across LNER’s route on the proposed improvements we’d like to make from next May, including faster services and more seats between London, York Newcastle and Edinburgh.

“We are confident of the future of long-distance rail travel on the East Coast route and that, by delivering to our customers the full benefit of our new trains and upgraded tracks, we can help level up and connect the country, protect the environment and support our communities and destinations.”

In the weeks following the consultation, LNER will publish a report on what it heard and any changes the company will seek to make in response from May 2022 or later timetable changes.