Grantham rail passengers face delays after damage to overhead power lines

Rail passengers are facing severe delays and cancellations today after damage was caused to overhead electric wires between Doncaster and Retford.

Train operator LNER says this has caused major disruption to services on the East Coast Main Line between Edinburgh and London.

A LNER spokesperson said: "Trains between Doncaster and Grantham may be cancelled, delayed by up to 50 minutes or diverted.

London North Eastern Railway (52052763)

"Work to rectify this issue is ongoing, and the current estimate from staff on site is that lines will be able to be reopened by approximately 09:00. However, due to the displacement of trains caused by this issue, disruption may continue until the end of the day."

LNER is has asked passengers to put off travel until tomorrow if at all possible.

The latest details are available on the National Rail website.