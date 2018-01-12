Grantham rail services to Nottingham cancelled as huge blaze tackled at city station

Grantham rail passengers are unable to travel to Nottingham today after a huge fire took hold at the city’s railway station.

Nottingham station has been cordoned off and no trains are being allowed into the station. At least eight fire crews are tackling the blaze which started at 6.30am.

Nottinghamshire Police say no trains will be running today at the station.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service says the fire started in a toilet block and spread to the roof.

The station has been evacuated. The fire is being fought on the main concourse. No one is reported to have suffered any injuries.

A statement on the National Rail website says: “Emergency services are dealing with a fire incident at Nottingham, causing major disruption to trains at the station. At present, the station has been evacuated and emergency services are on site. Whilst the station remains closed, no trains will be able to run to or from the station.”