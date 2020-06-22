Home   News   Article

Grantham raises flag to support Armed Forces Day

By Tracey Davies
Published: 13:57, 22 June 2020
 | Updated: 13:58, 22 June 2020

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) marked Armed Forces Day 2020 with a flag-raising ceremony today.

Civic leaders and councillors, including SKDC leader Coun Kelham Cooke, chairman Coun Jacky Smith and deputy mayor of Grantham, Coun Dean Ward, gathered for the ceremony outside Kesteven House on St Peters Hill, Grantham, this morning.

Lieutenant colonel Charles Haines, C/O Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, also attended the ceremony.

