Grantham rape and sexual abuse charity confirms permanent closure

A charity which helps victims of rape and sexual abuse in and around Grantham has closed its doors for good.

Trust House Lincolnshire, on St Catherines Road, Grantham, announced this afternoon that it has 'taken the difficult decision to close the charity as of 1st October'.

The closure follows two weeks of speculation after the charity initially announced that they had 'suspended service from September 17th' - leaving dozens of abuse victims "in the lurch" and concerned about the safety of their confidential files.

A statement on the charity's website this afternoon reads: "Over the last three weeks the Trustees have been negotiating with a number of agencies in an effort to maintain and re-invigorate the service. These negotiations have sadly not delivered a result.

"We are incredibly disappointed and are concerned for our clients. We will continue to liaise with organisations to continue counselling in the way that is best for each individual.

"We will update the website with further information as we have it. (www.trusthouselincolnshire.org)For support please contact:

The Survivors Trust : 08088 010 818

Rape Crisis Lincolnshire : 0800 334 5500

Following news of the closure this afternoon, one counsellor, who asked to remain anonymous, said "with great sadness" that staff and volunteers today received an email informing them of the closure of Trust House.

She said she was "furious" at the way counsellors and staff have been treated by trustees responsible for the charity, adding: "We were kicked out of the building and not asked what we could help with to get the place open again.

"We are so upset, angry and sad! There is going to be a lot of people out there who are missing us and I’m sure there are many more who haven’t come forward yet.

"This action will leave a gaping hole in this kind service."

Established in Grantham in June 2015, Trust House Lincolnshire provided a free counselling service to men, women and children in Lincolnshire who have been affected by rape and sexual abuse at any point in their lives.

Originally running under the umbrella of The Survivors Trust, it set up as an independent charity earlier this year and held up to 90 counselling sessions a week.