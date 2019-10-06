Grantham reader urges cyclists to use the road instead of pavement

I am sick and tired of having to literally “get out of the way” of cyclists on the pavement when I am out for a walk with my dog.

Only today, on a walk first thing in the morning and in the late afternoon, I have had to stand to one side so that cyclists can come down the pavement.

They are not children, they are adults and some of them are quite belligerent, telling me to get out of their way.

Letters (16551796)

Why should I? The pavement is for pedestrians and they have right of way – supposedly.

Isn’t it time that the police made it clear that this practice is wrong and unlawful?

The officer in charge at Grantham needs to make a statement for publication in your paper that offenders will be prosecuted.

I am not stupid enough to think that this is a priority for our hard pressed police force, but there will be an accident one day and someone will be injured (pedestrian or cyclist) then the matter will suddenly become more important.

Cyclists – use the road!