Grantham recruitment firm’s successful launch

Grantham-based recruitment firm RecruitME has celebrated becoming an ambassador for the X-Forces organisation, which aims to help veterans to form businesses.

RecruitME was created by veterans Howard Rudder and Chris Buck in 2015 and has gone from strength-to-strength. While it has a focus on helping former service personnel, it also helps non-veterans find work and in terms of staff numbers, is the largest recruitment firm in Grantham.

More than 100 guests, including leading businesses and council officials, attended the celebration last week at International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln.

Mr Rudder told the gathering he has met with major companies to help promote getting veterans into work.

Recruitment consultant Jade White hosted the Thursday occasion and said afterwards: “Oh what a night! The RecruitMe team are on cloud nine. Thank you to everybody who joined us for the official launch of RecruitMe becoming X-Forces Ambassadors for the East Midlands. A thoroughly interesting, exciting and engaging evening.”

“It was a pleasure to see so many wonderful people sat before me, all with a relevant and important presence across the East Midlands.“

This week, RecruitME said the event ‘reached 33,000’ people on Twitter, 2275 on Facebook and 1500 on Linked-In. Facebook also saw 470 video views.

InvestSK called it “a priviledge” to attend the launch and celebrate “the fantastic work they do supporting ex-service personel into work.”

SKDC council leader Matthew Lee and deputy Kelham Cooke called the launch event “inspiring” and wished the company all the success in its future.