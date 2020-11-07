Grantham resident Gertie puts on impressive display with her own Remembrance garden

A Grantham resident has put on an amazing display to pay her respects to those who gave their lives in the wars by creating her own Remembrance garden at her bungalow.

Gertie Garner has made her own poppies and planted crosses to form a heart in her garden as a show of respect.

She has also flown flags and put up banners and silhouettes of soldiers to make the impressive display at her home in Belton Lane.

Gallery1

Her grandaughter Rachel Desmond said: "It's my nan's bungalow and she has made all the poppies herself. It's a must see for all the effort she has put into it as it the same bungalow that has the Christmas lights up for Christmas and again she has done it all for charity."

Remembrance Sunday will be very different this year due to lockdown and the pandemic, but a Remembrance Service will be broadcast live from St Wulfram's Church on Facebook from 10.55am tomorrow (Sunday).