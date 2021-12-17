Grantham residents donate £1,500 to Guide Dogs for the Blind

The residents of a retirement complex in Grantham have raised £1,500 for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The money was raised by residents of Martin Court on St Catherine's Road after they decided to make Guide Dogs for the Blind their chosen charity for the year.

They presented a cheque for £1,500 to Ian Wells, from the charity, at the complex.

Ian Wells, of Guide Dogs for the Blind, receives £1,500 from June James on behalf of the residents of Martin Court in Grantham.

The money was raised by the ladies of the complex who made a range of cards for all occasions including birthdays and Christmas, as well as holding a monthly numbers draw, quizzes and beetle drives. They also received individual donations.