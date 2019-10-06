Grantham residents tuck into tea and cake for cancer charity

Businesses, schools and care homes across Grantham have been hosting coffee mornings in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Around 30 people raised more than £200 at the visitor centre at Wyndham Park on Tuesday (pictured above, left). The secretary of Wyndham Park Forum, Elizabeth Bowskill, said: “A huge thanks to everyone who came to socialise and eat cake, to the Wyndham Park volunteers who helped serve teas and coffee and to all the marvellous bakers for producing such a feast.”

Staff at Bluecoat Meres Academy enjoyed a coffee morning at break time last Thursday and Friday. Staff pulled out all the stops and provided numerous sweet and savoury home-made delights (pictured right), raising £200. Helen Blakey, who organised the event, said: “Staff are always keen to support such a good cause.”

Welby Everard Court. (18298244)

Residents at Welby-Everard Court hosted a coffee morning (pictured above), while staff at Pygott & Crone, in Watergate, helped to raise £1350.05 for Macmillan across the company by visiting businesses with cakes and cookies.

