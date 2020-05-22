Residents are being urged to guard against unscrupulous operators offering to take waste away on their behalf, only for it to be dumped illegally in the countryside.

South Kesteven District Council is calling on householders and businesses to do their bit to help prevent fly-tipping by ensuring they use only licensed waste carriers.

While reports of fly-tipping have fallen slightly in South Kesteven since the Coronavirus lockdown, the council says there is no room for complacency. There were 92 incidents reported in February, 97 in March, and 86 in April.