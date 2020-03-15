Grantham restaurant gives assurances after employee reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the Farrier restaurant in Grantham has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

The staff member at the Brewers Fayre restaurant, on Harlaxton Road, is said to have been admitted to hospital last night (Saturday) after developing symptoms.

After being contacted by the Grantham Journal today, a spokesperson from Whitbread, the hospitality company that owns The Farrier, confirmed that the restaurant will remain open.

The statement read: "Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our guests and team. Our cleaning regime is effective in combating the virus - as such, and in line with current government advice we are assured the restaurant is safe to operate, and so it will stay open.

"As would be expected of any large business, we’ve been monitoring this situation very closely since the start of the outbreak and have maintained ongoing close contact with Public Health England in the instance of such an occurrence.

"Clearly this is a dynamic situation and we will of course amend our policies as may be necessary as the situation develops."

