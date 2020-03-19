A family restaurant in Grantham will close until further notice tomorrow due to the impact of the coronavirus.

The Farrier, on Harlaxton Road, will close its doors at 11pm tomorrow.

Hospitality company Whitbread, which owns the Brewers Fayre restaurant, said they are acting on Government advice.

A spokesperson said: “Following new Government guidance and the consequent impact on the hospitality industry as a whole, we’ve taken the decision to temporarily close our restaurants, including The Farrier. It is simply not operationally practical for us to keep them running at a time of sharply reduced demand. This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly but we’re confident it is the right one in the long term for our people and guests.”

The decision comes less than a week after an employee at the restaurant reportedly tested positive for the virus.

