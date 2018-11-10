A major retail scheme on the Harlaxton Road ‘gateway’ to Grantham is recommended for approval.

Planning chiefs are backing the £5 million scheme, noting it will create 37 jobs on a major approach road into town.

The scheme includes a convenience store, builder’s merchants and food outlets where Harlaxton Road meets Trent Road.

The application from Mill Hill Developments is on land previously earmarked for expansion by Grantham Engineering, which says it no longer needs it all the land.

Under the proposals, the development would be staged, with the builder’s merchant arriving first, followed by the petrol station, fronting Harlaxton Road, and the cafe/restaurants later, when a new road from Harlaxton Road would be built.

A report prepared for Tuesday’s development management committee of South Kesteven District Council says the 1.8ha site is occasionally used to host a circus.

It is surrounded by similar retail and food outlets and the scheme would be in keeping with them.

InvestSK, SKDC’s economic regeneration company, says the scheme would not conflict with similar businesses in Grantham town centre.

“It is also recognised that delivery of this site may also drive interest in or regeneration of other nearby sites. In summary, the effect of bringing this site forward will contribute heavily to developing a thriving employment and spend gateway for the town of Grantham.”