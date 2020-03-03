Grantham retired seamstress Mary marks 100th birthday

A retired seamstress celebrated her 100th birthday last week with a day of parties.

Mary Whittaker, of Sunningdale, Grantham, was born a century ago in Grantham, where she has lived her entire life.

She was born Mary Wright at Brewery Hill in 1920 and married Fred Whittaker in 1941. They went on to have three children, Roger, Eric and Janet, and she is now the proud grandmother of four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

100 years old!(30033009)

Mary had a variety of different jobs including a secretary at Aveling Barford, a secretary at Alma Park School and a seamstress at Grantham Hospital.

Upon retiring, she looked after her grandchildren and loved playing, cooking and caring for them.

Mary spent her birthday with friends and family and tucked into a special cake.

She says that her secret to long life is taking each day as it comes.

More Grantham news

Read more GranthamHuman Interest