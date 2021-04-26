Grantham Rivercare return to cleaning the River Witham and surrounding areas after 196 days

A group of volunteers returned to keeping the River Witham clean after a 196 day wait.

Grantham RiverCare celebrated their recent success in BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s ‘Make a Difference’ awards, winning the ‘green’ category, by returning after a gap of 196 days away for two clean ups in April.

These were the group's 101st and 102nd since forming some sixteen years ago.

Grantham Rivercare completed their 101st and 102nd cleanups. (46571280)

RiverCare has been working quietly either solo or pairs of volunteers keeping the momentum with quick picks in the parks and streets around the River Witham.

April saw volunteers return in three groups of six or less, respecting the social distancing rules, which allowed them to go further afield.

Grantham RiverCare co-leader, Ian Simmons said: "It would appear Grantham residents were pleased to see us with many positive comments sent our way."

"Being out and about again, so close to the river, gave us the opportunity to see the occasional flashes of iridescent blue of our local kingfishers and the first ducklings of the year."

Over the two dates, RiverCare volunteers collected 17 bags of waste, six of them recyclables (106 cans, 51 plastic bottles, 28 glass bottles and 23 masks).

Additionally, the selection of items collected included a fire extinguisher, traffic cones, bicycle frame, metal rail fencing unit, some carpet, an office chair, a body board and a shopping trolley.

Ian added: "As the weather improves, please take your picnic and other litter home with you. "

RiverCare's volunteer picks will continue in May and onwards culminating in the Great British Spring Clean from May 28 until June 13, pledging their time either as an individual or with the group clean-ups.

Ian said: "As the road map out of lockdown slowly eases, we do hope to be in a position soon to be more open and allow others to join us. Please keep up to date on our RiverCare Grantham Facebook page."