Grantham Riverside residents to receive 'substantial' payout after being without heating and hot water for three years

Residents who have been without heating and hot water for nearly three years are to receive a “substantial” compensation payout.

The mostly elderly and vulnerable tenants living in the council-owned Riverside flats, on Welham Street, Grantham, have been without sufficient heating and hot water since a new heating system was installed three years ago by South Kesteven District Council – but the system has been plagued with problems ever since.

Residents have been relying on one or two oil-filled radiators for heating and a small wall mounted heater for washing.