Grantham Riverside residents to receive 'substantial' payout after being without heating and hot water for three years

By Tracey Davies
-
Published: 17:00, 05 December 2019
 | Updated: 17:21, 05 December 2019

Residents who have been without heating and hot water for nearly three years are to receive a “substantial” compensation payout.

The mostly elderly and vulnerable tenants living in the council-owned Riverside flats, on Welham Street, Grantham, have been without sufficient heating and hot water since a new heating system was installed three years ago by South Kesteven District Council – but the system has been plagued with problems ever since.

Residents have been relying on one or two oil-filled radiators for heating and a small wall mounted heater for washing.

